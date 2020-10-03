A few days ago some screenshots were leaked online supposedly from Bethesda’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield. They were reportedly from an early 2018 build which explained the not-so-finished visuals, but they at least gave us a taste of the next Bethesda RPG would look like, especially since it’s setting is in the final frontier.

Well now another screenshot for Starfield has leaked, and whilst I thought it was interesting to share here, there’s not really a lot to talk about. So I’m taking this opportunity now to ask all of you what would you like to see in the next Bethesda RPG? What mechanics would you like to see make a return or cast off forever? Do you want more of that ‘Bethesda charm’? Or are you looking for an entirely new experience?

We don’t know a lot about Starfield unfortunately, so everything we say is just pure speculation at this point, but I thought it would be fun to see what the general consensus is for a big Bethesda RPG, since the last one we got was Fallout 4 and that one was a bit, well… controversial I guess.

The only thing we know for pretty much certain, is that Starfield will most likely be a PC and Xbox exclusive, since Microsoft recently bought Zenimax Media, the parent company of Bethesda and all its subsidiaries, and will be available on the Xbox Game Pass service on day 1.

So what do you think? Are you excited for Starfield? What would you like to see in the next big Bethesda RPG? What mechanics would you like to see make a return or tossed away completely? Let us know!