If you were thinking of picking up Elite Dangerous anytime soon, you may want to hold off on buying the Horizons bundle pack, as starting October 27th the Horizons DLC will be free for all players and owners of the base game. Those of you who have already purchased Horizons will be getting a complementary and exclusive Azure paint job for supporting Elite Dangerous early on.

The Elite Dangerous: Horizons DLC adds a bunch of new features to the game, which most notably included the ability to land on planets and traverse them in a new ground vehicle (rather than fly right past them). Horizons also added the ability to fly on multicrew ships, so you can work together with your friends on a single spaceship

No doubt in celebration of Elite Dangerous’ success over the years and the upcoming Elite Dangerous: Odyssey expansion, which takes the Horizons DLC a step further with actual boots-on-the-ground traversal as well as gun combat and a wealth of other features, but that’s coming out next year at some point.

For now though, Elite Dangerous Horizons will remain on sale until October 26th just in case you really want that premium paint job.

What do you think? Are you excited for Elite Dangerous Horizons going free? Have you already played Elite Dangerous? What do you think of it? Let us know!