EA's latest venture into the galaxy far, far away is finally here. The Star Wars-themed space sim is out now, and whilst the game mostly takes place inside the cockpit of some iconic spaceships, we wanted to take a look at all the graphics settings available to us in Star Wars: Squadrons.

Does it have a bountiful selection of customizable settings so we can tweak performance and visual fidelity to our liking? Or does it end up feeling lackluster? We dive in and take a look.

---------------

Star Wars: Squadrons screen settings

Fullscreen Mode - Fullscreen/Borderless/Windowed

Fullscreen Monitor

Fullscreen Resolution

Fullscreen Refresh Rate

Star Wars: Squadrons graphics settings

Brightness - 0% > 100%

Vertical Sync - Off/On

Resolution Scale - 25% > 200%

Temporal Anti-Aliasing Sharpness - 0% > 100%

Film Grain - Off/On

Lens Distortion - Off/On

High Dynamic Range - Off/On

Graphics Quality - Auto/Low/Medium/High/Ultra/Custom

Star Wars: Squadrons advanced settings

Texture Filtering - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Lighting Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Shadow Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Screen Space Shadows - Off/Sun Only/On

Effects Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Volumetric Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Post Process Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Mesh Quality - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Anti-Aliasing - TAA Low/TAA High

Ambient Occlusion - Off/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

---------------

Overall, Star Wars Squadron's graphics settings aren't exactly extensive, but there's a decent amount of customization in there that will allow us to customize the quality and get the perfect balance between performance and visual fidelity.

It is nice to see a Resolution Scale option as well for people with high resolution monitors who can't play at the higher resolutions due to performance issues, or if you've got a beefy GPU and just want to up the quality.

It is a shame that the Anti-Aliasing quality has no option to turn it off, or even any other options than TAA (Temporal Anti-Aliasing) which can result in some ghosting in-game. But this is only noticeable during cutscenes so doesn't really affect gameplay that much.

So that's it for all the graphics settings available in Star Wars: Squadrons, a somewhat limited but in the end a decent selection of options available that allows for a good amount of customization and performance tweaking.