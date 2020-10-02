Alright pilots, the time has come and the latest game to be set in the loveable galaxy from far, far away is here, but how well does it perform? Do we need the latest hardware to get a decent performance? Or will it run even on the latest Gonk droids? We take a look at the PC performance benchmarks for Star Wars: Squadrons...

First of all, in this PC performance benchmark article for Star Wars Squadrons, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 2080, the lower-end R7 370, as well as the mid-range GTX 1060 which is also the recommended GPU for 60fps High graphics settings in SW Squadrons. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card running at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Squadrons really is.

Unfortunately Star Wars Squadrons does not have an in-game benchmarking tool, so for the performance results listed below, we started out one of the early story missions, flew around for a bit next to some massive ships, and shot a couple bad guys. Overall, we felt this was pretty representative of your typical experience in Star Wars Squadrons.

With that in mind, let's jump into the PC performance benchmarks for Star Wars: Squadrons...

Star Wars: Squadrons PC Graphics Settings

Star Wars Squadrons minimum (non-VR) system requirements

Star Wars Squadrons recommended (non-VR) / minimum (VR) system requirements

Star Wars Squadrons recommended (VR) system requirements

Star Wars: Squadrons RTX 2080 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 1080p

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 312.2 264.5 240.6 231.4 Min FPS 277.8 216.1 210.7 205.1 Max FPS 358.3 295.9 274.9 265.8 1% Low FPS 212.9 180.6 178.8 170.1 0.1% Low FPS 184.5 145.1 139.7 134.5

The FPS performance for the RTX 2080 at 1080p resolution in Star Wars: Squadrons is really good, barely dropping below 200fps on average even at Ultra graphics settings. This would also be great for high refresh rate monitors if you would like to use one.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 1440p

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 250.9 186.2 178.5 153.2 Min FPS 212.5 162.3 154.9 141.3 Max FPS 281.8 224.8 199.6 194.8 1% Low FPS 173 136.4 133.2 114.2 0.1% Low FPS 76.7 123.9 117.3 106.6

At 1440p, the RTX 2080 FPS performance in Star Wars: Squadrons is also really good, one again barely dropping below 150fps on average at Ultra graphics settings. Again, this would still be ideal for high refresh rate monitors if you're using one.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 4K

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 127.1 94.9 91.6 81.3 Min FPS 107.1 78.5 79.1 72.1 Max FPS 146.8 115.2 102.7 98.1 1% Low FPS 77.5 57.8 59.8 53.5 0.1% Low FPS 64.5 52.2 54.9 46

Finally, even at 4K resolution the FPS performance for the RTX 2080 in Star Wars: Squadrons is great, reaching above 80fps even at the Max graphics settings.

Overall the RTX 2080 is perfectly suitable for playing Star Wars: Squadrons at 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions even at Ultra graphics settings. Those with high refresh rate monitors may want to stick to 1440p to get the most performance, otherwise 4K is perfectly fine.

Star Wars: Squadrons GTX 1060 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 1080p

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 205.3 168.2 139.3 128.4 Min FPS 117.9 147.3 122.7 112.4 Max FPS 223.3 178.5 148.9 140.2 1% Low FPS 56.7 128.5 106 96 0.1% Low FPS 11.7 79.6 92.5 83.3

The FPS performance at 1080p for the GTX 1060 in Star Wars Squadrons is also really good. Being the recommended GPU this card exceeds above 120fps at the Ultra graphics settings, which makes it perfectly suitable for high refresh rate monitors as well.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 1440p

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 134.1 106.8 88.2 81.8 Min FPS 115.3 93.3 78.5 72.3 Max FPS 140.9 112.7 93 86.4 1% Low FPS 92.8 83.1 73.7 69.5 0.1% Low FPS 81.9 74.3 68.7 65.9

Even at 1440p, the FPS performance for the GTX 1060 in Star Wars Squadrons is pretty good, achieving above 80fps on average even at the Maximum graphics settings and rarely ever dropping below 70fps anywhere else.

Average FPS for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 4K

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 67.2 55.1 47.4 46.6 Min FPS 60.2 49.1 43 41.8 Max FPS 69.8 57.7 49.2 48.7 1% Low FPS 56.7 48.3 42.1 41.3 0.1% Low FPS 50.5 42.8 41 39.5

Finally at 4K, the GTX 1060's FPS performance is pretty good in Star Wars Squadrons. Whilst it does drop below 60fps at Medium or higher graphics settings, this is a perfectly comfortable and enjoyable experience still in the single player campaign, though you may want to turn the graphics down to Medium or Low for Multiplayer to get more of a competitive advantage.

In the end, the GTX 1060 is a perfectly suitable card for playing SW Squadrons at 1080p, 1440p, or 4K resolutions. Both 1080p and 1440p are fine playing at Ultra settings, whilst 4K is fine for Single Player but will require lower graphics settings if you want more of a competitive edge in Multiplayer. Being the recommended GPU this is great performance results to see.

Star Wars: Squadrons R9 370 benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-5820K | 16GB

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 1080p

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 102 74.8 63.3 56.8 Min FPS 89 66.3 54.9 35.8 Max FPS 108.2 79.3 68.5 64.8 1% Low FPS 84.2 63.9 53.1 36.4 0.1% Low FPS 62 56.8 49.3 6.9

The R7 370 FPS performance in Star Wars Squadrons at 1080p resolution is surprisingly really good, reaching above 60fps at High graphics settings. Ultra is still perfectly playable and still comfortable even though it drops below 60fps.

Average FPS for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Star Wars: Squadrons @ 1440p

Star Wars: Squadrons Low Medium High Ultra Average FPS 65.1 50 26.7 22.1 Min FPS 56.2 44.1 21.2 17.5 Max FPS 68.4 52.3 28.8 23.9 1% Low FPS 55.1 43.6 20.4 16.7 0.1% Low FPS 48.3 39.1 19.5 16.2

At 1440p the FPS performance for the R7 370 in Star Wars Squadrons is okay, with perfectly comfortable and enjoyable performance at Low and Medium graphics settings. At High or Ultra graphics settings the experience does get quite uncomfortable from dropping below 30fps and we found this negatively impacted our performance in-game.

Overall, the R7 370 is actually really good for 1080p gaming in Star Wars Squadrons, achieving more than 60fps at High graphics settings and dropping just below that on Ultra, though that by no means affects your enjoyability of the game. At 1440p the R7 370 performs okay but is recommended to stay at Medium or Low graphics settings, depending if you're playing single player or multiplayer and want more FPS for a competitive advantage.

Conclusion

Looking over all the results above we can see that Star Wars Squadrons is pretty well optimized, obviously this has a lot to do with the fact that most of the time you will just be looking out into the depths of space, but otherwise a lot of GPUs will be able to play SW Squadrons at a good performance even on higher resolutions. Low-end hardware should also be able to get a decent performance at least which makes this pretty accessible to most types of hardware setups.

The recommended GPU GTX 1060 also does a superb job at performance, reaching really good results at 1440p and even 4K, whereas the low-end R7 370 is able to get a pretty good performance even on Ultra graphics at 1080p resolution.

Star Wars Squadrons is also perfectly suitable for playing between 30fps and 60fps. However, whilst this is comfortable and still enjoyable whilst playing the single player campaign, users may want to turn graphics settings down to lower options in order to get better performance for multiplayer and gain a competitive edge.

Star Wars Squadrons also offers support for VR, and whilst we have yet to test that out we will have more benches for graphics cards coming soon. But judging by the performance above, VR users should be perfectly fine with the GTX 1060 which is the minimum required GPU for VR performance.