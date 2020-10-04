Nvidia has announced that the highly anticipated release of the RTX 3070 graphics card has been delayed by 2 weeks to October 29th in order to allow for an increased size of stock at launch, as many complaints were raised after stock for the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 sold out within seconds of launching.

“Production of GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards are ramping quickly,” Nvidia said in an official blog post. “We’ve heard from many of you that there should be more cards available on launch day. To help make that happen, we are updating the availability date to Thursday, October 29th.”

This delay will apparently allow not just Nvidia to gain more stock, but also their global partners. It’s currently unclear how much more stock there actually will be from a 2 week delay, but will hopefully be better than the RTX 3080, as the RTX 3070 bridges the gap between mainstream and enthusiast GPUs.

Nvidia also released some performance metrics for the RTX 3070 in the same post, revealing the 3070’s astonishing performance in comparison to the RTX 2080 Ti, which it either tends to be around the same or better performance than the top-end previous-gen card.

Just to put into more context on seeing that graph, the RTX 2080 Ti sold for twice the price than the RTX 3070 will be selling for, at $999 and $499 respectively. The RTX 3070 is also apparently around 60% faster on average compared to the previous-gen RTX 2070 GPU.

Obviously we all want a bigger stock after what happened with the 3080 and 3090, but the new release date could potentially be working in Nvidia’s favor as AMD will be announcing their own next-gen Radeon RX 6000 GPUs on October 28th, the day before the new RTX 3070 launch. This could possibly disrupt AMD’s announcement of new graphics cards, but we’ll have to wait and see how the Red Team handles it first.

On the other hand, if AMD comes out swinging then this could bite Nvidia back, and AMD could steal some of the Green Team’s thunder.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3070? Are you interested in getting one? How will this affect AMD’s GPU launch? Let us know!