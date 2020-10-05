It’s been nearly 4 years since we last heard anything from Overkill about a Payday 3, and whilst the previous Payday 2 is still going well with regular updates and DLC, it looks like the developers want to move onto a better engine than Diesel, and have released a new teaser screenshot.

A recent tweet confirmed that Payday 3 is still in development but is still in the design phase. A release date is still to be announced but at least we know the new title will be using the Unreal Engine.

Publisher Starbreeze has been having a tough time lately, which is probably why Payday 3 development has been slow. As far as we know though, Overkill are still aiming for a 2022-2023 release date.

What do you think? Are you excited for Payday 3? What would you like to see in the new title? Let us know!