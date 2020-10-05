The first mobile GPU from the newly announced RTX 30 series lineup has been pictured, showing the RTX 3070 mobile card with potentially the same specifications as the desktop SKU version and 8GB of memory, and it could possibly be coming to the Laptop industry soon.

The image was leaked on a Chinese forum site, and shows the GPU from the RTX 3070 card along with the qualification sample codename GN20-E5-A1, and the second image seems to connect this codename with the RTX 3070 mobile GPU.

This is the first time we’ve also gotten to see the GA104 die that is featured in the RTX 3070 graphics card, and comes in at around 395.2mm2 and a total of 17.4 billion transistors. Whilst no exact specifications were detailed, the previous-gen RTX 20 series mobile cards featured the same specs but with slightly turned down clock speeds and power draw, so we can expect the RTX 3070 mobile GPU to be fairly similar to the RTX 3070 desktop variant.

That would put the RTX 3070 mobile GPU at 5,888 CUDA Cores, but with lower clock speeds and power requirements. The picture above also features the latest GDDR6 memory from Hynix that will supposedly run at 1.2V, and operates at a memory speed of 12Gbps.

With 8GB of memory and a 256-bit bus width, the RTX 3070 mobile GPU should deliver around 384GB/s of bandwidth, whilst the original desktop variant had 448GB/s bandwidth which is only 64GB/s faster.

This does mean that we can expect performance similar to an RTX 2080 Ti on a laptop, which should hopefully bring the price down considerably to a more affordable range for some great performance, even if laptops aren’t really focused on 4K gaming.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 30 series mobile GPUs? Would you be interested in an RTX 3070-powered laptop? What setup do you currently have in your laptop, if you have one? Let us know!