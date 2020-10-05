EA has officially announced a brand new Need For Speed game after teasing a new title on their social medias for a while now. Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered updates the original game with enhanced visuals, new content, and crossplay support between PC and consoles.

Back in August, EA accidentally spilled the beans on a new Need For Speed game when Amazon leaked a listing for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. There wasn’t a lot of information about it back then other than it was releasing on November 13th this year, and that it was coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One at least.

The new NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered will include all the original game’s DLC in one package, and will also have an additional 6 hours of new content and 30 new challenges, new achievements, car customizations, an updated photo mode and gallery, plus multiple quality of life improvements. There’ll also be crossplay support between PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

In terms of the visual upgrades, NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered has been "updated for today’s generation of hardware" with up to 4K 60fps support, higher resolution models, shadows, and reflections, a longer draw distance, more objects, props and particles, enhanced textures, and improved Anti-Aliasing and Screen Space Ambient Occlusion.

There's currently no word on ray tracing support, but it seems weird to announce this just before next-gen consoles, when the game releases just before next-gen consoles release, and say that its updated for today's hardware without including ray tracing. Hopefully EA will clarify on that soon.

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered launches on November 6th for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and November 13th for Nintendo Switch.

What do you think? Are you excited for Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered? What’s your favorite Need For Speed game? Let us know!