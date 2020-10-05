EA has just recently announced a brand new Need For Speed game, except its a remaster of a pretty good NFS game that I'm sure was not the first on everyone's list of Need For Speed remasters. However, the official system requirements for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered are already out, but how demanding are they?

For a game that boasts updated visuals for today's hardware, and is announced shortly after and releasing shortly before next-gen consoles, you'd think Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered would include support for ray tracing. Sadly, this does not seem to be the case.

The system requirements themselves seem to be an improvement, but not by much compared to the original, which wasn't very demanding anyway. The only thing is that the official system requirements listed an i5-350K for the recommended CPU, which is a processor that doesn't exist, so we think this is a typo for the i5-3570K which has a similar performance to the AMD FX-8350.

Now let's jump into the official Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered PC system requirements...

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered minimum system requirements

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered recommended system requirements

(*The recommended CPU spec for Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered listed only an i5-350K, which we assume was just a typo for the i5-3570K, so we've listed that as the recommended CPU)

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will need a GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270X graphics card coupled with either a Core i3-7350K or FX-8350 processor in order to reach the recommended system requirements. NFS Hot Pursuit Remaster will also require 8GB of system memory. This setup should then achieve around 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Looking over the minimum requirements for Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered you will need a GeForce GTS 450 or Radeon HD 5750 GPU in order to run at the lowest graphics settings at 1080p and 60fps performance. This graphics card should then be paired with either the Core i5-3570K or Phenom II X4 965 CPU and 8GB of RAM.

Make sure that your graphics card is capable of supporting DirectX11. Looking over the recommended specs you will need around an 8 year old PC in order to play.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.