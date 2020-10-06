The time is nearly upon us as the Early Access version of Baldur’s Gate 3 launches today, so if you’re excited to jump into the world of Dungeons and Dragons again Larian Studios have revealed the unlock times for the game, and have also debunked some system requirements updates.

Baldurs Gate 3 is officially unlocking today (October 6th) on Steam for both PC and Mac, Stadia, and GOG at 10am PT for everyone living on the West Coast of the US like Los Angeles. For everyone living on the US West Coast like New York that will be 1pm ET, and for everyone living in the UK that will be 6pm BST. Lastly, if you live in Australia Baldur's Gate III will unlock October 7th at 4am.

Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access PDT EDT BST CEST AEDT Unlock time 10am 1pm 6pm 7pm 4am Unlock date October 6th October 6th October 6th October 6th October 7th

With the release of Baldurs Gate III today, the system requirements for Early Access have seemingly been updated, however nothing has been changed except for the required hard drive space which has doubled from 70GB to 150GB. But Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing at Larian Studios, revealed that the game install size is actually 80GB, but 150GB of free space is recommended.

“Install size is around 80gb, it doesn't take up 150,” he said. “We like you having at least 150gb because that's just good for u.”

So if you were wondering, here are the official Baldurs Gate 3 PC system requirements with the newly updated storage size:

Baldur's Gate 3 minimum system requirements

Baldur's Gate 3 recommended system requirements

So are you excited for Baldurs Gate 3? Will you be playing the Early Access version? Have you played the original games? Let us know!