If you missed out on the PlayStation 4-exclusive Alpha access to the new Call of Duty game, don’t fret because the Open Beta begins soon. This weekend PlayStation 4 owners will get access to the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta early, but PC and other console players will be able to play the Open Beta next week.

In celebration, Activision have recently released a new short trailer giving some details about what we can expect in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta. The original Alpha included 5 maps in total across 5 different game modes, and whilst the official Beta maps have not been confirmed yet we now know what game modes to expect in the COD Black Ops Cold War Beta.

So for the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Beta we can expect Team Deathmatch, Domination, VIP Escort, Kill Confirmed and Combined Arms. Considering that no new maps were revealed in the Beta trailer above, we can also expect the same maps as the Alpha.

Just as a quick refresher, here are the official Call of Duty Cold War Beta dates for each platform. Players who have pre-ordered the base game get to access the Beta a couple days early.

Date Platform October 8th-9th PlayStation 4 pre-order Beta October 10th-12th PlayStation 4 Open Beta October 15th-16th PC pre-order, Xbox, PlayStation 4 pre-order October 17th-19th All platforms Open Beta

What do you think? Are you excited for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War? Will you be trying out the Beta? What interested you the most about the new COD? Let us know!