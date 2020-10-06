CD Projekt Red has announced that their upcoming sci-fi tech-noir RPG Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold. This means that the final build of the game has been sent off to be replicated on disks, though CDPR will continue to work on the game with a six-day work week "crunch" to get a sufficient day-one patch out for the masses.

This does mean the release date is now official, and Cyberpunk 2077 will definitely be launching on November 19th without anymore delays. Additionally however, it seems that the official physical version of the Night City map has been leaked online along with some exclusive postcards, which will supposedly be included in the physical editions of the game.

Now this isn’t the first time that the official Night City map has been revealed, as some keen-eyed individuals have already pieced together the entire map online with an interactive Night City map. But it is cool to see it on a physical poster, and no doubt some people won’t have seen the full map yet.

If you’re disappointed about the size of it all, don’t worry, what Cyberpunk 2077’s map lacks in horizontal content, it makes up for in the densely packed city with lots of verticality. Think of it less like a smaller map than The Witcher 3, and more of a rich and densely packed world that is ripe for exploration.

Cyberpunk is also shorter than The Witcher 3 due to not many people actually finishing the main story, but CP2077 will also offer lots more replayability and will not be devoid of content.

