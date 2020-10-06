The new title from Nodding Heads Games takes players on a mythical adventure across ancient India, and with the game releasing in just 10 days on PC and consoles, the developers have just released a brand new demo to try out for Raji: An Ancient Epic. In addition, there is also now a new story trailer that shows off some of the cool visuals and gameplay you’ll be getting up to in the main game.

“Today we are pleased to announce that we have made our demo permanently available to download and play,” the official post said. “We feel that this is an important step for everyone as this gives you the chance to try out our game and get a feel for what it is like.”

In addition, there is also a discussion thread on Steam that you can join in order to give feedback on the prologue if you wish. If you want to try out the demo for yourself you can download the prologue here on Steam.

What do you think? Will you be trying out the demo for Raji An Ancient Epic? Have you already played it? What did you think? Let us know!