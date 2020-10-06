With the recent announcement of the RTX 30 series graphics cards, everyone has been trying to get their hands on the next-gen GPUs, and subsequently the recent launches for both the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards have been sold out almost instantaneously. Now Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has revealed that the RTX 30 shortages will most likely last until 2021.

In a recent Q&A session with the press, Huang said “I believe that demand will outstrip all of our supply through the year,” mentioning that the upcoming holiday season will likely see even more demand for the new cards:

“Remember, we're also going into the double-whammy. The double-whammy is the holiday season. Even before the holiday season, we were doing incredibly well, and then you add on top of it the ‘Ampere factor,’ and then you add on top of that the ‘Ampere holiday factor,’ and we're going to have a really really big Q4 season.”

But what’s most interesting about it is that Huang described the issues as not about supply, but rather an unprecedented amount of demand, even though Nvidia already expected quite a lot for it.

“Even if we knew about all the demand, I don't think it's possible to have ramped that fast. We're ramping really, really hard. Yields are great, the product's shipping fantastically, it's just getting sold out instantly,”

“I appreciate it very much, I just don't think there's a real problem to solve. It's a phenomenon to observe. It's just a phenomenon.”

The shortage problem will also most likely carry on to the upcoming RTX 3070, which recently just got delayed by 2 weeks in order to increase available supply at launch on October 29th. Plus with the possible release of an RTX 3060 Ti, shortages are only expected to get worse.

On top of that, AMD is also planning to announce their own next-gen GPUs on October 29th with the launch of the Radeon RX 6000 series. Though this time the AMD cards will be coming from TSMC rather than Samsung, so supply might turn out better for the Red Team, and it apparently won't be a “paper launch.”

What do you think? Have you been trying to get yourself an RTX 30 card? Which one? Did you succeed? Are you going to get a lower card instead because of the shortages like the RTX 3070? Or are you waiting to see what AMD has to offer? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on