Everyone is trying to get their hands on the new RTX 30 series graphics cards it seems, and according to Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang, we could be seeing the shortages continue as late as 2021. However, EVGA is trialing a new notification checkout system that allows you to reserve a spot for the chance to buy a new RTX 30 series GPU.

“We have made some changes to the checkout process for EVGA.com 30 Series orders. Now we are using a queue based notification system,” the post reads. Apparently users will need to press the notification button on the product they would like to order, placing them in a buying queue. Once the product becomes available, you’ll be sent a secure email to purchase the GPU for yourself.

However, make sure you have your own notifications turned on as you have just 5 hours from when the email arrives to place an order. After those 5 hours are up, the product moves on to the next person in the queue if you didn’t place the order within those allotted hours.

Those of you who have already checked the notification button on EVGA’s website will have already been added to the queue system. But make sure that your email used for the notification system matches your EVGA account, otherwise you will have to create one in order to qualify for the new system.

Lastly, the system is currently only available in the US as EVGA trials the new system, but depending on the success they will evaluate it for other regions across the globe.

Hopefully this means more people will be able to get their hands on a graphics card before those cheeky bots and scalpers manage to bag all the stock and then try and sell them for a premium online.

What do you think? Are you looking to buy an RTX 30 series card from EVGA? Which specific model are you looking at? Do you think this new system will help the fight against scalpers and bots? And should it be implemented for other manufacturers? Let us know!