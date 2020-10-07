The official PC Beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is starting soon, giving us a little taster of the new COD game for 2020. There'll only be a select few maps and modes available, but it will give us an idea of what we can expect when Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13th. In preparation, Activision have also released the official PC system requirements for the Beta.

Now the specs listed below are not exactly complete, as since this is just the Beta these requirements are subject to change. The most notable difference right now compared to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, is that the Beta will only take up 45GB of your hard drive space at least, which is a far cry from MW's near-250GB install size now. Though we could see COD Cold War rise to that number upon release.

So with that out of the way, let's dive into the official Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta PC system requirements revealed...

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War minimum system requirements

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recommended system requirements

(*some of the requirements were only listed as an "AMD equivalent," so we piccked the closest matching AMD equivalent components based on the hardware descriptions provided)

The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC Beta will require at least a Radeon RX 580 or GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card in order to meet the recommended requirements. You should then pair this GPU with either a Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 3 3300X processor as well as 16GB of RAM to get the optimal performance for running at 60fps on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

In order to match the minimum specs you will need a GPU that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950 paired with either a Core i5-2500K or FX-8320 for the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PC Beta. You will also need 8GB of system memory to achieve 60fps performance on Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Make sure your GPU is also capable of supporting DirectX12 or you will not be able to run the COD Black Ops Cold War PC Beta. Looking over the recommended specs above we recommend a PC with at least 2 year old hardware installed to play smoothly.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.