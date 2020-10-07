The long-awaited Early Access for Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally here, and according to Larian Studios the sales numbers are already “insane” despite having not been out for 24 hours yet. Apparently demand was so high for Baldurs Gate 3 yesterday that users flooded the store and broke Steam for a little while, which is quite the achievement.

“Our sales are insane,” said Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios, on Twitter. “this is just Early Access you all. We just wanted to have a nice little community to iterate with. Now what are we going to do?”

Vincke unfortunately didn’t give any specific numbers, but Baldur’s Gate 3 has already surpassed many games on the Steam charts, claiming the number 11 spot as the most popular game on Steam, with Baldurs Gate 3 Early Access reaching an all-time peak of 73,980 players in the last 24 hours.

Speaking of the Steam store issue yesterday, the official Larian Studios Twitter account said: "It appears we broke steam. Thank you!" To which Vincke also replied with "No joke apparently."

Vincke also wanted to remind everyone that this is still Early Access, and things may go wrong, there will be bugs and performance, but these things will improve over the course of Early Access. “Reminder that it is Early Access and not a full release. It'll crash / stuff will go wrong / not everything is polished or even finished. However, it's already loads of fun, it's packed with content and I'm very very proud of what our team accomplished.”

The full release of Baldur’s Gate 3 is not expected for another year, but until then there’s still lots of content to explore and uncover in Early Access. Have you played the Early Access version yet? What did you think? What kind of character did you build? Let us know!

