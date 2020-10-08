With AMD gearing up to announce their next-gen Zen 3 processors later today, Intel has just confirmed that their own 11th Gen desktop CPUs will be launching by Q1 2021, meaning we’ll be getting the new generation of Intel processors by at least March 31st 2021. Intel has also confirmed that Rocket Lake will officially feature PCIe 4.0 support.

In a recent blog post, Intel’s VP and GM of Client Computing Group Desktop, Workstations and Gaming, John Bonini, said: “I’m also happy to confirm that the next generation 11th Gen Intel Core desktop processors (codenamed “Rocket Lake”) is coming in the first quarter of 2021 and will provide support for PCIe 4.0.”

Unfortunately, no more information was given regarding the Rocket Lake processors, but more information is likely to be revealed soon. All we know is that the 11th Gen Intel processors will be another 14nm chip, but should also see an increase in IPC (Instructions Per Clock).

Bonini also stated that Rocket Lake will be “another fantastic processor for gaming,” so with the upcoming announcement of Zen 3 and more information to come for Intel’s next generation of CPUs, it's probably best to hold off on buying a new processor just yet until we see what the Red Team and Blue Team are cooking.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s 11th Gen desktop processors? Are you looking to upgrade your CPU? And who do you currently have your eyes on? Intel, or AMD? Let us know!