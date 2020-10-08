The RTX 30 series graphics cards have been selling like hot cakes, due to their overwhelming popularity since Nvidia officially announced the new next-gen GPUs. However, that popularity has since caused many issues with bots and scalpers infamously buying lots of stock only to sell it at an inflated price on reselling sites like eBay, and MSI has apparently gotten mixed up in the mess.

A recent Reddit thread sparked several accusations that MSI was reselling their RTX 3080 GPUs (specifically the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 MSI Gaming X Trio 10GB) on eBay for an inflated price under the name Starlit Partner, which obviously caused much of a stir online. However, MSI has since then officially responded to the allegations.

According to MSI, Starlit Partner is indeed a subsidiary of theirs, but they are only meant to sell excess and refurbished stock on the online reseller site. However, due to an error at launch, Starlit Partner was able to access “inventory they were not permitted to handle.”

“Starlit Partner is an individual sales subsidiary working under MSI. They carry excess inventory and Refurbished items and would not be given newly released products such as the Geforce RTX 30 series GPU. As such, we have conducted an investigation and found out that an error allowed them access to inventory they were not permitted to handle.”

According to MSI, the customers who had purchased the inflated RTX 3080 cards on eBay have been given 2 options: either return the product for a full refund, or receive a partial refund of the amount that was paid over MSI’s official retail pricing.

Additionally, MSI will be taking extra steps in the future to prevent a situation like this again, involving a “stricter policy” that they will enforce on Starlit Partner and any other individual sales subsidiary working under MSI.

Starlit Partner was reportedly selling the RTX 3080 GPUs for $1359 on eBay, which is a 79% increase over the original MSRP of $759. Some RTX 3090 cards were also reportedly being sold by them at inflated prices as well.

Both Nvidia and EVGA have recently been trying to combat against bots, scalpers and reduced stock, with Nvidia delaying the RTX 3070 launch in order to have more available stock on release, and EVGA trialing a new queue checkout system so you can actually have the chance of buying an RTX 30 card. Additionally, RTX 30 shortages are expected to last until 2021.

