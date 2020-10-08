Our dear Lord Tachanka is getting an upgrade. The Tachanka rework was revealed earlier this year, and whilst it was met with considerable praise, Ubisoft hasn’t exactly given us a lot of information regarding when the newly revamped turret god will be coming to Rainbow Six: Siege. Thankfully, you can get your hands on the Lord soon as he will be coming to the R6 test servers today.

If you haven’t seen the new rework, Tachanka is now essentially a walking machine, with his signature turret now turned into a mobile LMG. He’s also packing a brand new incendiary grenade launcher to block entrances and openings, and the same withstand ability like Zofia, that allows him to get back up after being downed. Check out some official gameplay of the new rework below:

Tachanka’s rework will then officially debut in Rainbow 6 Siege on all platforms during Operation Shadow Legacy at a later date, presumably when enough players have tried him out and balancing issues have been sorted.

What do you think? Do you play Rainbow Six: Siege? Who is your favorite operator? Did you ever play Tachanka? And are you excited for the rework? Let us know!

