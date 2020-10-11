We’re just over a month away from the highly anticipated launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s next big RPG that takes us into the world of Night City. We’ve so far had 3 Night City Wire episodes giving us some new details about the game, but a recent Russia-specific version shows off some of the graphical upgrades the game has gotten since the E3 2018 gameplay demo, and also gives us a glimpse at the kind of polish that CDPR says the game needs before release.

Thanks to EdgeRunner Cold on YouTube, we have a great graphics comparison video to look at, which compares the latest Cyberpunk 2077 Russian demo to the original E3 2018 gameplay as well as the Tokyo Game Show footage that was released not too long ago either.

There’s some really interesting stuff in here, like improvements to various models, textures, animations etc. but also notably lacks the “work in progress” note that was present in the previous gameplay demos, so it's likely this has something to do with Cyberpunk 2077 officially going gold recently, and we’re probably looking at the final build of the game that just got shipped to disk manufacturers. Check out the Cyberpunk 2077 comparison video below:

You can clearly see that whilst there’s not much of a difference between the Russian and TGS demos (apart from the weird desaturated color from the TGS one), there is clearly a huge improvement to a lot of weird graphical glitches in the game’s animations like some clipping of those clipping issue we see in the TGS demo.

CP2077 got delayed a second time recently as the developers believed it needed some extra polish before launching, and has subsequently resulted in the studio entering six day work weeks of “crunch” time in order to get it to the standard that they want everyone to experience. So this new Russia gameplay seems to show us what that extra polish really meant.

What do you think? Are you excited about Cyberpunk 2077? How do you feel about the new Russia gameplay? Do you see an improvement? Let us know!