It’s nearly Halloweeeeen… and you know what that means? It’s time for a spooktastic spooktober! Most of the scary games and movies come out at this time, or re-emerge from slumber to scare our socks off, just like Bloober Team’s Blair Witch tie-in game which is officially getting a VR update this Halloween.

Blair Witch Oculus Quest edition will bring VR support to Facebook’s VR platform on October 29th, just in time for those Halloween scares. But it's not just a 1:1 VR port, as Bloober Team have redesigned some environments to allow for more interactivity and to accomodate for some new creature encounters, as well as new interactions between you and your trusty canine companion Bullet.

If you’re a bit annoyed by the Oculus Quest exclusivity, don’t worry, support for more platforms are planned for later down the line, but unfortunately won’t come in time for Halloween this year. Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition will release on October 29th on the Oculus store for $29.99.

What do you think? Are you excited for Blair Witch in VR? Did you play the base game? What did you think? And would you play a VR version? Let us know!