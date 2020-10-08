AMD has just officially revealed their new next generation of Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 processors, giving us a look at all the official specs, prices and launch date for the new CPUs. The new Ryzen 5000 processors are officially launching November 5th starting at $299.

First of all, AMD announced 4 new processors at the event, including the Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, Ryzen 5 5600X, as well as the top-end Ryzen 9 5950X. These were previously leaked before and it looks like the info from those were pretty much true.

According to AMD, Zen 3 sees a 19% IPC gain over the previous-gen Zen 2 architecture - the largest IPC improvement generation over generation - and a 24% improvement in power power efficiency compared to Zen 2. All this culminates in an average of 26% performance improvement in gaming when upgrading from a Ryzen 3000 CPU.

Zen 3 is also apparently a total redesign, with higher frequencies, higher IPC, and lower latency compared to the Zen 3 architecture. With a new layout of the processor, this now brings all cores into a unified 8-core complex, accelerating core-to-core computation. AMD also revealed that this new layout allows every core to directly access the 32MB of L3 cache for reduced memory latency in gaming.

AMD also provided some interested performance benchmark results for the Ryzen 9 5900X when compared to the Core i9-10900K processor from Intel:

In another cheeky dig at Intel, AMD revealed that the Ryzen 9 5900X is also 2.8x more efficient than the i9-10900K when it comes to performance per watt.

AMD Zen 3 Ryzen 5000 processor official specs

CPU Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache L2+L3 TDP Price Ryzen 9 5950X 16 32 3.4GHz 4.9GHz 72MB 105W $799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 24 3.7GHz 4.8GHz 70MB 105W $549 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 16 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 36MB 105W $449 Ryzen 5 5600X 6 12 3.7GHz 4.6GHz 35MB 65W $299

In terms of raw gaming performance, AMD showed off some gameplay for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, running on an identical PC setup but comparing the previous-gen Ryzen 9 3900XT to the next-gen Ryzen 9 5900X, with a 28% increase in FPS at 1080p resolution from 141fps average to an average of 181fps.

Zen 3 also boasts a very strong single core performance, and is the first processor to break the 600 score on Cinebench in single-core performance. The Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X both reached a score of 631 and 640 respectively.

Finally, AMD wanted to reiterate at the end that their next-next-gen 5nm Zen 4 architecture is still on track and currently in the Design phase.

Radeon RX 6000 GPUs

But AMD didn't stop there, as they know we're all anxiously awaiting their new next-gen Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards. So to prepare us for the official reveal in a few weeks' time, the Red Team gave us a little sneak peak at the kind of performance improvements we can expect.

The new RDNA2-based RX 6000 series sees incredible performance at 4K resolution with Max graphics settings, reaching 61fps in Borderlands 3 at Badass Quality, 73fps in Gears of War 5 at Ultra Quality, and a massive 88fps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at Ultra Quality.

So that's it for the official Zen 3 reveal! What did you think? Did you watch it live? Which processor are you most interested in? And how do you feel about the performance increase? Let us know!