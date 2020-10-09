Electronic Arts surprised pretty much everyone when they announced Star Wars Squadrons; a full game with zero microtransactions or multiplayer battle passes etc. and a dedicated single player campaign. It launched with moderate success, and fans have been praising the game’s flight mechanics, but ultimately feel the entire experience is a little thin.

Well, for those of you who were looking for more content to come for Star Wars: Squadrons, apparently EA currently has no plans for any post-launch content or DLC: “Never say never, so to speak,” said Ian Frazier, the Creative Director on SW Squadrons. “But as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service.”

“We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained.”

Whilst it is quite refreshing to see a game release at a lower normal price without any microtransactions or DLC announced before launch, Frazier reiterated that there are currently no plans to add any downloadable content to the game after launch: “we’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.”

That is a slight shame to hear though, especially when many people are asking for more story content compared to the 7-9 hour campaign included in the game. Many are even asking for more varied maps that would allow players to fight in the atmospheres of various planets, like dogfighting in the skies of Hoth or Tattooine etc.

“From pretty early on we wanted to be a space combat game, emphasis on space,” Frazier said. “So even though we do go into the outer atmosphere of Yavin Prime, we never go anywhere truly terrestrial because we wanted to separate the game in that flavor from something like Battlefront, which we already have.”

What do you think? Would you like to see more content added to Star Wars Squadrons? If so, what would you like to be added? More maps? Modes? Story content? Let us know!

