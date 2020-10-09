The highly anticipated sci-fi RPG by the highly acclaimed CD Projekt Red studio will be getting another Night City Wire episode next thursday on October 15th. Episode 4 will reportedly feature more details about the vehicles found in Night City, as well as some new gameplay and more from Cyberpunk 2077.

“The 4th episode of Night City Wire is coming next Thursday, October 15 at 6PM CEST! This time, we'll go into details about the looks, sounds, and specs of #Cyberpunk2077 vehicles. As usual, you can expect new gameplay footage, announcements, and more!”

You can watch the episode live on the official CDPR Twitch channel here. Hopefully that “and more” statement will include those 4K and RTX PC system requirements that they promised would be released closer to release, or maybe we’ll have to wait until Episode 5.

Night City Wire is a series of episodes by CD Projekt Red that showcases more gameplay and gives out more information about Cyberpunk 2077. Last time we got a good look at the world of Night City and the various gangs that inhabit it. Oh, and we also got the official PC system requirements which aren’t actually that demanding.

What do you think? Are you excited for the 4th Episode of Night City Wire? Have you watched the previous episodes? What else would you like to see in this one or the next? Let us know!