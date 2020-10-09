Once again the Epic Games Store is bringing some pretty fun games to the store that you can pick up for… hang on let me check… absolutely nothing. Another week means another selection of completely free games, up for grabs this time are the multiplayer game Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, and relaxing underwater diving game ABZU.

So you know, if you get a bit tensed up from fighting a bunch of bad guys in the heat of war in Rising Storm 2, you can always relax yourself with a brief session of Abzu, how lovely. You can claim both games now until October 15th, and if you claim your copies by that time, these games will be yours to keep forever.

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

“Red Orchestra Series' take on Vietnam: 64-player MP matches; 20+ maps; US Army & Marines, PAVN/NVA, NLF/VC; Australians and ARVN forces; 50+ weapons; 4 flyable helicopters; mines, traps and tunnels; Brutal. Authentic. Gritty. Character customization. And napalm in the morning.”

Abzu

“From the art director of Journey®, ABZÛ is a beautiful underwater adventure that evokes the dream of diving. Immerse yourself in a vibrant hidden world bursting with color and life as you descend into the heart of the ocean. But beware as you swim deeper as dangers lurk in the depths.”

So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week, next week will have some pretty awesome games up for grabs, including Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (no doubt in preparation for the upcoming Amnesia: Rebirth) and the excellent Kingdom: New Lands. So if you were thinking of buying those games anytime soon, you should probably hold off until next week.

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free games? Which one are you most excited for? Rising Storm 2? Or Abzu? Let us know!