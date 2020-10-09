AMD recently announced their brand new next-gen Ryzen 5000 processors based on the Zen 3 architecture, and whilst they are certainly exciting for PC players offering up a 19% IPC uplift whilst still on the same 7nm technology as Zen 2, it seems like AMD is going all out for enthusiast gamers and will not be including thermal solutions in their Ryzen 5000 series as they have been “optimized for enthusiasts.”

There is one processor that will include a cooler though, and that’s the cheapest CPU the Ryzen 5 5600X which will include the Wraith Stealth (which is a slight downgrade from the Wraith Spire included with the Ryzen 5 3600XT).

All the other CPUs in the series lineup, like the Ryzen 7 5800X, the flagship Ryzen 9 5900X, and the top-end Ryzen 9 5950X, are all recommended to have a high performance all-in-one liquid or air coolers instead.

This does make a lot of sense considering that if you are looking into buying these processors, you probably already have a decent setup in your system with a good enough cooler. But it certainly makes it a bit harder to swallow considering the price increase for the Ryzen 5000 series, and including a high performance cooler like that would certainly raise the price even more.

Obviously AMD have been slowly doing this for a while already, as only 1 of the 3 recent Matisse Refresh CPUs included a cooler, whilst all but one of the previous generation of Ryzen 3000 desktop processors included a cooler, which was the Ryzen 9 3950X.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Ryzen 5000 series? Would you like a stock cooler included with them? Or are you not too bothered by the decision? Let us know!

