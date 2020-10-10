Warner Bros. Games have recently announced Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, a complete edition for the game that includes all the previously released DLC like Kombat Pack 1, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as well as the base game of Mortal Kombat 11 and the upcoming Kombat Pack 2. However, WB Games also recently introduced crossplay to MK11, but also revealed that it won’t be supported on the PC platform.

“Krossplay is currently supported for PS4 and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S support will be available on Nov. 17, in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate release,” the official post said, but followed that by revealing that “the Krossplay feature in Mortal Kombat 11 does not support PC, Nintendo Switch or Stadia at this time.”

It’s currently unknown as to why this feature won’t be supported on PC, as fighting games generally are the ones in most need of a large multiplayer playerbase. For FPS shooters this somewhat makes sense as the Keyboard and Mouse players are often seen as having an advantage over controller players. But for fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11, these issues are less significant.

One reason might be cheating, as PC players can more easily access cheat software to take advantage of players online, but Warner Brothers have not yet confirmed exactly why this decision was made.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is releasing November 17th for PC, PlaySTation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia.

What do you think? Are you excited for Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate? Why do you think crossplay won’t be supported on PC? And would you want crossplay support on PC? Let us know!