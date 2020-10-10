343 Industries have been hard at work bringing the entire main Halo franchise up to Halo 4 on PC, and so far we’ve gotten everything except one: Halo 4. The last official title to come to the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, 343 revealed that flighting will begin this month, though no specific date has been set, and anyone can sign up for the official Beta.

Previous Halo flights have seen players sign up to the Halo Insider program, and cross their fingers that they would be invited to test it out. Now, 343 has opened this up to everyone, so that way you only need to sign up to a Halo Insider account and you will be guaranteed access to the Halo 4 flight.

As for what you can expect in the Halo 4 PC Beta, there will be new customization options for Halo 4, an updated Forge mode, new challenges, Season 4 content, input based matchmaking as well as crossplay support, server region selection, additional video graphics options, and more chat filtering options.

For Multiplayer, there will be a selection of maps and modes available, with only a few social games announced like the classic 4v4 and 8v8 modes, 8-player Free For All, and 12-player Infection.

There will also be some campaign and Spartan Ops missions available too, with the goal to test 343’s distribution pipeline, as well testing various new features and Quality of Life improvements, and finally gather feedback on all the content mentioned above.

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo 4 on PC? Will you be signing up to the flight? Have you played any of the other Halo games on PC yet? Which one is your favorite? Let us know!

