AMD is apparently in talks right now to acquire Xilinx, a chip manufacturer for wireless networks, for a massive $30 billion, in a deal that’s not too dissimilar from Nvidia acquiring ARM recently. According to the sources this news comes from, the deal is in “advanced talks” and could even be finalized as soon as next week.

Xilinx is a manufacturer of programmable chips for wireless networks, and recently they have become an important role in the industry with the rise of 5G networks across the globe and the continued demand for telecommunication devices especially in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

An acquisition of this type would certainly give AMD a strong position in the industry, whilst also allowing them to expand into the AI and networking business, and will directly compete against Intel’s dealings in the data center sector.

With the announcement of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series of processors based on the Zen 3 architecture, this could also help AMD’s lead over Intel, who is one of AMD’s biggest competitors right now.

What do you think? What could this deal mean for AMD and the industry? Will they finally be able to push past Intel? Or will we see the same backlash as Nvidia’s acquisition over ARM? Let us know your thoughts!