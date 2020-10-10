Whilst EA apparently has no plans to add more content to Star Wars Squadrons, it's nice to see that they are still supporting it at least with post-launches fixes. Patch 1.1 is live now and includes a bunch of new fixes to the game, one of which is the joystick issues experienced with deadzones and sensitivity.

The new patch also resolves some stability issues along with some general bug fixes, like a weird problem that caused RTX 30 series GPUs to default to Low quality settings, or problems with VOIP toggle not working correctly.

You can find the full patch notes for Star Wars: Squadrons Update 1.1 below:

-----------

Star Wars Squadrons update 1.1 patch notes

Fleet Battles Ranks

Fixed an issue where players could not be correctly placed in a rank after initial placement matches

Players who have not started their placement matches will be able to place normally

Players who have started their placement matches will have their remaining matches use the corrected system

There will be no rank resets at this time

Controls

Added options in the menu called “Controller Global Deadzone" and "Flight Stick Global Deadzone” which will allow you to modify the deadzone individually for standard controllers and Flight Sticks

Adjusted the default input curves for Flight Sticks, which should make controls feel more responsive

VR

Adjusted some of the visual effects in VR mode, specifically addressing the brightness and bloom when dropping bombs from your Starfighter

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Fleet Battles Tutorial could become incompletable if the player’s starfighter was destroyed at certain points during the exercise

Fixed an issue where V-Sync would sometimes become disabled upon returning to the main menu

Fixed a bug where the Imperial squadron was not visible in some instances during the opening cinematic for Dogfight mode

Fixed an issue that was causing the 3000 series Nvidia GPUs to default to low quality graphics settings

We’ve removed a couple of instances where development text was appearing in the game

Fixed an issue ensuring VOIP (voice chat) toggles work as intended

Fixed an issue on PC where single-player medals could be removed after playing other game modes. (NOTE: We are aware of this issue on console as well and a fix for that will be coming soon)

Stability

Improved stability in the Spectator feature of online PvP modes

Other general stability improvements and fixes

-----------

Unfortunately, there is a wealth of known issues still to comb through, which you can find here. If you have any other issues not listed here or in the known issues then do please let us know! That way everyone can be mindful of what still needs to be fixed that hasn't been addressed yet.

What do you think? Have you been playing Star Wars: Squadrons? What do you think of it so far? Have you noticed any other bugs or issues? And do you play with a Keyboard and Mouse, controller, or flight stick? Let us know!

