AMD recently excited pretty much everyone away with their recent announcement of the Ryzen 5000 next-gen CPUs based on the new Zen 3 architecture. Whilst the entire presentation was mostly about the new chips, AMD also gave us a little tease of their upcoming Radeon RX 6000 GPUs as well.

At the end of the Ryzen 5000 announcement, AMD CEO Lisa Su teased fans with the reveal of the RX 6000 series, which has now been officially named the Big Navi thanks to almost everyone calling it that already. With that tease, they gave us a look at some performance benchmarks for a few AAA games at 4K Max graphics settings:

So to spell that out really quick: The Radeon RX 6000 achieved 61fps in Borderlands 3, 73fps in Gears of War 5, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare got 88fps, all at 4K resolution on the Maximum graphics settings available. Those are some pretty tremendous 4K performance numbers coming from AMD at this time.

Now the big question is whether this meets, exceeds, or falls short of the RTX 30 series, more specifically the RTX 3080. Rumors have been going around that AMD’s flagship card will be called the Radeon RX 6900 XT, so we can assume that this was the card on show here in terms of performance.

We can also assume that AMD will follow Nvidia’s path with their performance resolution expectations, as the RTX 3080 is focused on 4K, RTX 3070 is 1440p, and RTX 3060 will, presumably, be focusing on 1080p still. If that’s true, AMD could possibly be bringing out 3 cards to target the same specific resolutions.

So, if the Radeon RX 6900 XT will be the Red Team’s rough equivalent of the RTX 3080, we can compare these statistics given by AMD to Nvidia’s RTX 3080 benchmarks and see how performance holds up.

According to Nvidia, here are some official performance metrics for their RTX 3080 Founders Edition:

Now of course the only game that overlaps here is Borderlands 3, but if you take a look at performance, you can see that Nvidia’s card reached just over 60fps, quite possibly even 61fps which is exactly neck-and-neck with the Radeon 6000 series result above.

In order to look at the other games performance, we’re going to have to look around elsewhere. According to multiple different sources, the RTX 3080 FE hit an average of 81fps in Gears of War 5, and 101fps in COD Modern Warfare, both of which are slightly higher than the 73fps and 88fps achieved by the Radeon RX 6000 series.

Still though, those are some pretty good numbers for AMD to achieve despite being relatively far behind Nvidia when it comes to GPUs, which only means AMD has caught up to them in terms of performance quite considerably.

If we take those numbers as true, we can expect the flagship Radeon RX 6000 GPU (possibly named Radeon RX 6900 XT) to be at best on par with the RTX 3080, or slightly slower. If that is the case, then AMD will have to announce a pretty enticing price tag to compete against the 3080, which at launch was $699.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT was $399 at launch, and is roughly equivalent to the RTX 2070 which was $499 at launch. So if the RX 6900 XT is roughly equivalent to or slightly behind the RTX 3080, how much cheaper will AMD's flagship card be? $100? $150? That would put the Radeon RX 6900 XT at $599 or even $549.

We're just looking to have a friendly discussion here about our performance and price expectations for these next-gen graphics cards that a lot of us are excited for - it's an exciting time for us PC players after all - and by no means are we trying to bash AMD's cards compared to Nvidia.

So what do you think? Will the Radeon RX 6000 series be able to compare to the RTX 30 series? What card do you think AMD showed off here? The Radeon RX 6900 XT? And if the RX 6900 XT falls slightly behind the RTX 3080, then what would you pay for it? $100, $150 less or even more? Let’s debate!

