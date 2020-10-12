Greetings, Spacers, Obsidian Entertainment have confirmed that their latest sci-fi RPG romp The Outer Worlds is officially coming to Steam on October 23rd after being an Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store exclusive for 12 months. So if you’ve been waiting to brave the Halcyon system with your trusty Steam locomotive, well now’s your chance.

Celebrating the announcement on Twitter, Obsidian said: “The Board is excited to inform you that job openings for employees through Steam will be opening on Oct 23! Your shift begins in 2 weeks, spacers, so start your preparations today!”

If you’re looking for a well-crafted story told through really interesting and diverse characters, The Outer Worlds may be for you. Whilst it does lack some depth in combat and can be a bit janky at times, the story will certainly make up for it.

It also got its first bit of story DLC recently with The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon, and whilst it was mostly just more of the same, more of the same was good here since the base game was just that much fun. You can read our review here if you were thinking of grabbing the bundle with the Steam release.

What do you think? Are you excited for The Outer Worlds coming to Steam? Have you already played it? What did you think? Let us know!