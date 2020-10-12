Sega is currently having a massive 60th anniversary sale on Steam right now, and whilst a bunch of their most well-known franchises are on some great discounts right now, Sega is also offering up their original 16bit game Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for absolutely free until October 19th.

And that means free to keep, so as long as you claim your very own copy before 1pm PT on October 19th (a week today), you’ll have the game forever in your library. That gives you just a week to claim your own copy.

You can claim your free copy of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 here, just make sure to sign into your Steam account. And you can have a look at all the other Sega titles on sale at the SEGA 60th Anniversary Collection here, which includes more titles than just the Sonic franchise by the way, like Persona, Yakuza, Total War and more!

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free copy of Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Which Sonic games have you played already? And which one is your favorite? Let us know!