Amazon has been trying to break into the gaming landscape with their own niche titles, the latest of which to release was Crucible, a free-to-play team-based action shooter. It released to mild acclaim, but ultimately was reverted back into Closed Beta due to player feedback, and now the developers have revealed that development on Crucible has been officially cancelled.

Crucible will still be getting an update soon which will feature the Custom Games mode, but in a blog post detailing the final Crucible game update, the developers stated that “with those features shipped, our next step was to evaluate the feedback we’ve heard from you, paired with the data we’ve collected, to determine our path forward.”

But unfortunately, “that evaluation led us to a difficult decision: we’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible.”

You can still play matchmaking for a while, at least for a few weeks, as the developers will be organizing a final playtest and “community celebration,” after which they will then disable matchmaking. Though the Custom Games feature will still be available until November 9th 2020 at noon PST, then all servers will officially be shut down.

“We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible.”

As for what the development team will work on next, they will apparently be moved onto other Amazon Games projects like the upcoming MMO New World after development has officially finished for Crucible.

The good news at least, is that Amazon is offering up full refunds for anyone who purchased any in-game items through Steam or Amazon itself. You can visit the Support Page here to request a refund if you would like.

What do you think? Did you play Crucible when it launched? What did you think of it? Let us know!