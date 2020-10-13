With the recent announcement of the Ryzen 5000 processors from AMD, based on the Zen 3 architecture, it’s time to get our motherboards ready in time for the November 5th launch. So here we have compiled a list of all the 500 series motherboards from different manufacturers that are now ready for the new Zen 3 CPUs.

The new processors from AMD will require an update for your AMD 500 series motherboards BIOS to AGESA 1.0.8.0 or newer, with AGESA 1.1.0.0 recommended by AMD for the best performance where available (which currently only MSI offers).

AMD 500 series motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors with a simple BIOS update. This broad ecosystem support and readiness includes over 100 AMD 500 series motherboards from all major motherboard manufacturers,” said AMD in their official blog post.

As promised, AMD will also be rolling out a BIOS update to support the new Ryzen 5000 processors for 400 series motherboards like the B450 or X470, however that will only be available in January 2021.

Ryzen 5000 series lineup and specs

The new Ryzen 5000 processors include the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 5 5600X. You can checkout the official specs for the new Zen 3 CPUs below:

CPU Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache L2+L3 TDP Price
16 32 3.4GHz 4.9GHz 72MB 105W $799
12 24 3.7GHz 4.8GHz 70MB 105W $549
8 16 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 36MB 105W $449
6 12 3.7GHz 4.6GHz 35MB 65W $299

So without further ado, here are all the BIOS updates from each manufacturer for the new Ryzen 5000 series of processors, including the A520, B550, and X570 chipsets. All you need to do is search for your specific motherboard chipset and model and then download the latest BIOS update and firmware from the manufacturers website:

Asus:

Chipset Model
A520 TUF Gaming A520M-Plus
Prime A520M-A
Prime A520M-E
Prime A520M-K
Pro A520; -C / CSM
B550 Prime B550-Plus
Prime B550M-A (Wi-Fi)
Prime B550M-A
Prime B550M-K
TUF Gaming B550-Plus
TUF Gaming B550M-Plus
TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi)
ROG Strix B550-A Gaming
ROG Strix B550-I Gaming
ROG Strix B550-F Gaming
ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi)
ROG Strix B550-E Gaming
X570 Prime X570-P
Prime X570-Pro
Pro WS X570-ACE
TUF Gaming X570-Plus
TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)
TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi)
ROG Strix X570-E Gaming
ROG Strix X570-F Gaming
ROG Strix X570-I Gaming
ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi)
ROG Crosshair VIII Impact
ROG Crosshair VIII Formula

ASRock:

Chipset Model
A520 A520M Pro4
A520M-HDV
A520M-HVS
A520M-ITX/ac
B550 B550M-HDV
B550M Pro4
B550M ITX/ac
B550M Steel Legend
B550 Pro4
B550 Phantom Gaming 4
B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax
B550 Extreme4
B550 Steel Legend
B550 Taichi
X570 X570 Pro4
X570M Pro4
X570 Creator
X570 Taichi
X570 Aqua
X570 Extreme4
X570 Extreme4 WiFi ax
X570 Steel Legend
X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax
X570 Phantom Gaming X
X570 Phantom Gaming 4
X570 Phantom Gaming 4S
X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax
X570 Phantom Gaming 4-ITX/TB3

Biostar:

Chipset Model
A520 A520MH
B550 B550MH
B550GTA
B550GTQ
X570 X570GT
X570GTA
X570GT8

Gigabyte:

Chipset Model
A520 A520M H
A520M S2H
A520M DS3H
A520 Aorus Elite
A520I AC
B550 B550M H
B550M S2H
B550M DS3H
B550M DS3H AC
B550M Gaming
B550M Aorus Pro
B550M Aorus Pro-P
B550M Aorus Elite
B550 Gaming X
B550 Gaming X V2
B550 Aorus Pro
B550 Aorus Pro AC
B550 Aorus Pro AX
B550 Aorus Pro V2
B550I Aorus Pro AX
B550 Aorus Elite
B550 Aorus Elite V2
B550 Aorus Elite AX
B550 Aorus Elite AX V2
B550 Aorus Master
B550 Vision D
X570 X570 UD
X570 Aorus Pro
X570 Aorus Pro Wifi
X570 Aorus Elite
X570 Aorus Elite Wifi
X570 Aorus Ultra
X570 Aorus Master
X570 Aorus Extreme
X570 I Aorus Pro Wifi
X570 Gaming X

MSI:

Chipset Model
A520 A520M Pro
A520M-A Pro
MAG A520M Vector Wifi
B550 B550M Pro
B550M-A Pro
B550M Pro-VDH
B550M Pro-VDH Wifi
B550M Pro-DASH
B550-A Pro
MAG B550M Mortar
MAG B550M Mortar Wifi
MAG B550M Vector Wifi
MAG B550M Tomahawk
MAG B550M Bazooka
MAG B550 Torpedo
MAG B550 Gaming Plus
MAG B550 Gaming Edge Wifi
MAG B550I Gaming Edge Wifi
MAG B550 Gaming Carbon Wifi
MAG B550 Gaming Edge Max Wifi
X570 X570-A PRO
Prestige X570 Creation
MAG X570 Tomahawk Wifi
MEG X570 Ace
MEG X570 Unify
MEG X570 Godlike
MPG X570 Gaming Plus
MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wifi
MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi

What do you think? Will you be updating your motherboard? Are you looking to get a new Ryzen 5000 CPU? Which one were you thinking of getting? And are you upgrading your entire rig like the motherboard as well? Or just the CPU? Let us know!

