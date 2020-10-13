With the recent announcement of the Ryzen 5000 processors from AMD, based on the Zen 3 architecture, it’s time to get our motherboards ready in time for the November 5th launch. So here we have compiled a list of all the 500 series motherboards from different manufacturers that are now ready for the new Zen 3 CPUs.

The new processors from AMD will require an update for your AMD 500 series motherboards BIOS to AGESA 1.0.8.0 or newer, with AGESA 1.1.0.0 recommended by AMD for the best performance where available (which currently only MSI offers).

“AMD 500 series motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors with a simple BIOS update. This broad ecosystem support and readiness includes over 100 AMD 500 series motherboards from all major motherboard manufacturers,” said AMD in their official blog post.

As promised, AMD will also be rolling out a BIOS update to support the new Ryzen 5000 processors for 400 series motherboards like the B450 or X470, however that will only be available in January 2021.

Ryzen 5000 series lineup and specs

The new Ryzen 5000 processors include the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 5 5600X. You can checkout the official specs for the new Zen 3 CPUs below:

CPU Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache L2+L3 TDP Price Ryzen 9 5950X 16 32 3.4GHz 4.9GHz 72MB 105W $799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 24 3.7GHz 4.8GHz 70MB 105W $549 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 16 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 36MB 105W $449 Ryzen 5 5600X 6 12 3.7GHz 4.6GHz 35MB 65W $299

So without further ado, here are all the BIOS updates from each manufacturer for the new Ryzen 5000 series of processors, including the A520, B550, and X570 chipsets. All you need to do is search for your specific motherboard chipset and model and then download the latest BIOS update and firmware from the manufacturers website:

Asus:

Chipset Model A520 TUF Gaming A520M-Plus Prime A520M-A Prime A520M-E Prime A520M-K Pro A520; -C / CSM B550 Prime B550-Plus Prime B550M-A (Wi-Fi) Prime B550M-A Prime B550M-K TUF Gaming B550-Plus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus (Wi-Fi) ROG Strix B550-A Gaming ROG Strix B550-I Gaming ROG Strix B550-F Gaming ROG Strix B550-F Gaming (Wi-Fi) ROG Strix B550-E Gaming X570 Prime X570-P Prime X570-Pro Pro WS X570-ACE TUF Gaming X570-Plus TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi) TUF Gaming X570-Pro (Wi-Fi) ROG Strix X570-E Gaming ROG Strix X570-F Gaming ROG Strix X570-I Gaming ROG Crosshair VIII Hero ROG Crosshair VIII Hero (Wi-Fi) ROG Crosshair VIII Impact ROG Crosshair VIII Formula

ASRock:

Chipset Model A520 A520M Pro4 A520M-HDV A520M-HVS A520M-ITX/ac B550 B550M-HDV B550M Pro4 B550M ITX/ac B550M Steel Legend B550 Pro4 B550 Phantom Gaming 4 B550 Phantom Gaming-ITX/ax B550 Extreme4 B550 Steel Legend B550 Taichi X570 X570 Pro4 X570M Pro4 X570 Creator X570 Taichi X570 Aqua X570 Extreme4 X570 Extreme4 WiFi ax X570 Steel Legend X570 Steel Legend WiFi ax X570 Phantom Gaming X X570 Phantom Gaming 4 X570 Phantom Gaming 4S X570 Phantom Gaming 4 WiFi ax X570 Phantom Gaming 4-ITX/TB3

Biostar:

Chipset Model A520 A520MH B550 B550MH B550GTA B550GTQ X570 X570GT X570GTA X570GT8

Gigabyte:

Chipset Model A520 A520M H A520M S2H A520M DS3H A520 Aorus Elite A520I AC B550 B550M H B550M S2H B550M DS3H B550M DS3H AC B550M Gaming B550M Aorus Pro B550M Aorus Pro-P B550M Aorus Elite B550 Gaming X B550 Gaming X V2 B550 Aorus Pro B550 Aorus Pro AC B550 Aorus Pro AX B550 Aorus Pro V2 B550I Aorus Pro AX B550 Aorus Elite B550 Aorus Elite V2 B550 Aorus Elite AX B550 Aorus Elite AX V2 B550 Aorus Master B550 Vision D X570 X570 UD X570 Aorus Pro X570 Aorus Pro Wifi X570 Aorus Elite X570 Aorus Elite Wifi X570 Aorus Ultra X570 Aorus Master X570 Aorus Extreme X570 I Aorus Pro Wifi X570 Gaming X

MSI:

Chipset Model A520 A520M Pro A520M-A Pro MAG A520M Vector Wifi B550 B550M Pro B550M-A Pro B550M Pro-VDH B550M Pro-VDH Wifi B550M Pro-DASH B550-A Pro MAG B550M Mortar MAG B550M Mortar Wifi MAG B550M Vector Wifi MAG B550M Tomahawk MAG B550M Bazooka MAG B550 Torpedo MAG B550 Gaming Plus MAG B550 Gaming Edge Wifi MAG B550I Gaming Edge Wifi MAG B550 Gaming Carbon Wifi MAG B550 Gaming Edge Max Wifi X570 X570-A PRO Prestige X570 Creation MAG X570 Tomahawk Wifi MEG X570 Ace MEG X570 Unify MEG X570 Godlike MPG X570 Gaming Plus MPG X570 Gaming Edge Wifi MPG X570 Gaming Pro Carbon Wifi

What do you think? Will you be updating your motherboard? Are you looking to get a new Ryzen 5000 CPU? Which one were you thinking of getting? And are you upgrading your entire rig like the motherboard as well? Or just the CPU? Let us know!

Source

