Last month, Nvidia launched their next-gen RTX 30 series graphics cards based on the new Ampere architecture, of which the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards were the first to be sold. However, following a lot of excitement for the new GPUs, Nvidia’s own webstore was plagued with extremely high web traffic, and not to mention a horde of bots waiting to buy out a dozen of the new cards.

In response, Nvidia has revealed that they will be officially selling the RTX 30 series Founders Editions of cards via partners whilst they work on improving the official Nvidia webstore: “We have heard your feedback regarding the NVIDIA online store and are working to improve the experience,” said Nvidia in a forum post.

“In the meantime, we will be selling our GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition through other partners. In the US, you can shop for Founders Edition at Best Buy - GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 . In Europe, we continue to review Founders Edition fulfillment options.”

Nvidia’s Founders Editions were originally exclusive to Nvidia’s own webstore, so if you’re looking to buy an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090 Founders Edition, you’ll have to shop for them via Best Buy if you live in the US. Hopefully an official partner for Europe will be announced soon.

As for availability, Nvidia says that more cards should become available in the next few weeks, which goes for the Founders Edition cards as well as AIB partners. “Founders Edition units are limited,” Nvidia said, “and more will be available in the coming weeks alongside an increasing supply of boards from our global board partners.”

Nvidia has already tried to ensure more stock availability for the new RTX 30 cards as they have pushed back the launch date for the RTX 3070 GPUs in order to increase available stock, and have also warned about shortages lasting until 2021. EVGA has recently taken measures to introduce a new queue checkout system so you can actually buy an RTX 30 GPU.

What do you think? Are you looking to get a new RTX 30 card? Were you looking at a Founders Edition or AIB version? And which GPU exactly? Let us know!

