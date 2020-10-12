With the recent announcement of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series of processors (and the new RTX 30 series GPUs from Nvidia), now seems like the perfect time to upgrade our PC rigs to get that ultimate next-gen performance. In celebration of the new Zen 3-based CPUs, AMD is one again offering their “Equipped to Win” bundle, this time including the upcoming Far Cry 6 with any new purchase of a Ryzen 5000 or even Ryzen 3000 series processor.

“The AMD Ryzen Equipped to Win game bundle program is back with the highly anticipated next chapter in the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6,” said AMD in a blog post recently.

According to the deal, anyone who purchases one of the upcoming Ryzen 5000 CPUs between November 5th 2020 and December 31st 2020 will receive a free copy of Far Cry 6 Standard Edition. This includes purchases of the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, or the Ryzen 5 5600X when they become available on November 5th.

Additionally, AMD is opening this offer up to any new purchases of the Ryzen 3000 series between October 20th 2020 and December 31st 2020. However, the Ryzen 3000 deal only applies to the Ryzen 9 3950X, Ryzen 9 3900XT, or the Ryzen 7 3800XT processors.

For a quick and easy overview, here’s that information broken down into a handy table:

Obviously you won’t get Far Cry 6 straight away, as you’ll have to wait until FC6 releases on February 18th 2021, but you’ll be able to redeem your free copy as soon as the game launches.

What do you think? Are you looking to upgrade your CPU? Will you be getting a Ryzen 5000 processor? Which one are you most interested in? Let us know!