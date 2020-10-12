We're just a couple weeks away from the official launch of Watch Dogs Legion, and Ubisoft previously gave us a pretty extensive selection of PC system requirements for 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolutions as well as ray tracing requirements. Well, they've since been updated to include the new RTX 30 series graphics cards, so here's the updated requirements and what's exactly changed.

First of all, most of the requirements for Watch Dogs Legion have been budged up a little bit, though there are a few requirements that have actually gone down. All in all, if you were just teetering on the edge of your preferred specs, you may want to double check again to see if you're still at the same spot.

The first and most notable change is the minimum requirements for Low graphics settings at 1080p resolution, which has been bumped up from a GTX 960 to a GTX 970, and has also seen the addition of a GTX 1650 as well. RAM has also been clarified to be an 8GB dual-channel setup here.

Moving on to 1080p High settings requirements, the only change here has been the addition of the GTX 1660 Super card. Which is odd considering the GTX 1660 non-Super was already slightly better than the GTX 1060, and was more on par with it in terms of performance.

At 1440p High settings, no GPUs have been changed but the CPU requirements have been raised slightly from a Core i7-7700K to a Core i7-9700, and a Ryzen 5 2600 to a Ryzen 5 3600.

As for 4K Ultra requirements, the CCPUs remain untouched but here is where we see the first RTX 30 series card introduced as a requirement, with the RTX 3080 listed alongside the RTX 2080 Ti. Interestingly, the 3080 seems to have outright replaced the AMD Radeon VII graphics card, but no reason was given as to why.

If we move onto the ray tracing specs, the requirements have actually decreased in some areas allowing for more accessible specs. Ubisoft has also added a separate 1440p requirements for ray tracing as that was noticeably lacking in the previous requirements. We've also been given the exact kind of ray tracing quality settings we an expect at each level along with their respective DLSS setting for best performance.

At 1080p High settings with ray tracing enabled, the previous RTX 2070 has actually been lowered down to an RTX 2060 (along with the VRAM requirement from 8GB to 6GB). Additionally, the CPU requirements have also been lowered to a Core i5-8400 and Ryzen 5 2600 from the previous Core i5-9600K and Ryzen 5 3600. These requirements will deliver Medium ray tracing quality with DLSS set to Quality mode.

The 1440p Very High graphics settings with ray tracing enable is a brand new column, which just sees the addition of the RTX 3070 GPU (which has yet to be released and, oh would you look at that, launches the same day as Watch Dogs Legion now). These specs will be able to deliver High ray tracing quality settings at DLSS Quality mode.

Finally, for the 4K Ultra settings with ray tracing enabled, the RTX 2080 Ti has been replaced by the RTX 3080. Whilst both cards are relatively similar in performance, the Intel CPU requirement has actually been increased to a Core i9-9900K from the original Core i7-9700K.

Lastly, Ubisoft has now noted that for optimal performance the DirectX12 API is recommended, but both DX12 and DX11 will be supported.

Now with all that out of the way, let's jump in and take a look at the updated Watch Dogs Legion PC system requirements...

Ray tracing off

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1080p Low Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1080p High Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1440p High Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 4K Ultra Settings

Ray tracing on

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1080p High Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 1440p Very High Settings

Watch Dogs Legion system requirements 4K Ultra Settings

(*Previous AMD hardware listed the Radeon VII graphics card but was removed in favor of the RTX 3080. We've added it back in here in square brackets so you know the AMD equivalent hardware needed for 4K Ultra graphics settings)

In order to play Watch Dogs Legion at the recommended system specs at 1080p resolution, you will require at least a GTX 1060 or GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 480 graphics card. Either one of those GPUs will work fine, but you should then pair that card with either a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor as well as 8GB of system memory in a dual-channel setup. These specs should then deliver around 60fps on High graphics settings.

The minimum required specs to play Watch Dogs Legion are now a GTX 970 or GTX 1650 or Radeon R9 290X GPU coupled with a Core i5-4460 or Ryzen 5 1400 CPU. You should then also pair this hardware configuration with at least 6GB of RAM in a dual-channel setup for the best performance. This should then deliver around 60fps at 1080p resolution on the Lowest graphics settings available.

Looking over all the specs needed to run Watch Dogs Legion, it is recommended to have a PC with at least 4 years old hardware or younger inside. You should also make sure that your GPU supports either DirectX 11 or DirectX 12, as DX11 is required to play WD Legion but DX12 is recommended for the most optimal performance.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Watch Dogs Legion System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Watch Dogs Legion GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Watch Dogs Legion Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.