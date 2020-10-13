Infinity Ward has revealed that the next update for Call of Duty Modern Warfare will allow you to choose which game modes you’d like to install, meaning you can finally make the game smaller by uninstalling certain game modes that you don’t play often like Campaign, Spec Ops, or Multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been making headlines recently thanks to its massive install size, which is now more than 200GB and unable to fit on a single 250GB SSD. Because of this, fans have been calling for a way to uninstall certain parts of the game like other game modes in order to free up space.

According to Paul Haile, the Production Director of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, “tomorrows update will have mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners.” By “tomorrows patch” he means patch 1.28, and since that tweet was yesterday, then tomorrow means today… so rejoice!

What do you think? Have you been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? How have you felt about the install size? And what will you be uninstalling to make space? Let us know!