Ruffian Games, the developers of the recent Crackdown titles, has been officially acquired by Rockstar Games, and has been rebranded to Rockstar Dundee. Not much is actually known about the acquisition though, including what the new studio’s purpose is, other than that they will be helping to work on more Rockstar titles.

What’s interesting is the acquisition seems to have been done in secret, as the news was not revealed via an official press release, but instead was found by several internet sleuths who found details of the acquisition via the UK’s Companies House listings.

According to the listings, Ruffian Games was acquired by Take-Two Interactive on October 1st and rebranded to Rockstar Dundee on October 6th, bringing the total number of Rockstar studios across the globe to a well-rounded 10.

So the big question remains: what on earth are they working on? Ruffian Games is most well known for developing Crackdown 2 and Crackdown 3, but they also developed and helped out on several Kinect titles too as well as the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Given their portfolio, and considering Rockstar is currently working on a next-gen version of Grand Theft Auto 5 for next-gen consoles and PC, it's possible the new Dundee studio is helping out on that project.

Then again, we're pretty sure that Rockstar are working on the next version of GTA with Grand Theft Auto 6, so its also likely that the new studio will be helping out on that as well.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Crackdown games? What could Rockstar Dundee be working on? And are you excited for a new Grand Theft Auto game? Let us know!