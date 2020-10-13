The fight between Apple and Epic Games has been going on for a while now, ever since Epic circumvented Apple’s in-game purchases fees and breached their app store policies, resulting in Fortnite getting removed from iOS devices. However, this escalated to Unreal Engine almost getting banned on Apple computers as well, which would hurt a lot of developers other than just Epic, and a new preliminary injunction has now stopped Apple from being able to take such action.

Back in August, a temporary restraining order was issued to Apple to keep them from banning the Unreal Engine on Apple devices, and the restraining order has now been upgraded to a preliminary injunction to prevent Apple from “restricting, suspending or terminating the Epic Affiliates from the Apple's Developer Program” until a proper decision is made on May 3rd 2021, when Epic and Apple are officially going to trial.

Fortnite, on the other hand, is still not coming back to iOS just yet, as that is more to do with Epic’s own actions and affects them the most, whereas banning Unreal Engine would affect hundreds of developers worldwide who use the technology on Apple computers.

What do you think? Is this a fair decision? How much would banning Unreal Engine affect both developers and Epic Games? And will we ever see Fortnite on iOS again? Let us know!