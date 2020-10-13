It’s Christmas Prime Day 2020 (thats obviously what Amazon want us all to call it, right?). But anyway, as we have come to expect there are now loads of "deals" online for some new PC and gaming hardware, whether that be actual PC components like storage solutions or power units or laptops, or all the various PC peripherals like new mice, keyboards or headphones. So here’s some of the best deals we have spotted so far on Amazon US today.

There’s a lot to look out for, so whatever it is you’re looking for yourself, there’s bound to be something that’s on offer that will suit your needs. Since there is a lot out there already, we’ve found some of the best Amazon tech deals for gamers that we could find, but if you see some juicy tech or PC deals, then lets share them in the comments below, so we can all benefit from any more deals for PC players.

As we know Amazon also operates in different regions, meaning some deals that are available in the US aren’t available in the UK. Since that is the case, we’ve split up both the US deals we could find and the UK ones below, but our Check todays deals links below will direct any of us to our local Amazon store, and we can then see if the deal or similar is available in our region as well.

Felix - Hey guys, you probably know this already, but I would like to point out that if you follow any of our suggested links to Amazon and then during that visit buy anything at all on Amazon (even something you didn't initially see via the link), Game-Debate might get a tiny bit of cash money for the referral. It has to be bought during that visit though. And that's basically how the whole internet works nowadays. Because standard website adverts pay poorly and/or people have their adblockers on full, all the websites around create content that can point to Amazon, who then give them a little cash kickback for any associated sales. So you know all those top 10 best articles in 2020 on every website? They are basically just showing you the ten Amazon items they can find and adding their Amazon referral links in to cash in. Its a self fulfilling Amazon prophecy, where everyone sends all visitors to Amazon as often as they can, to try and get some of the huge sales. Amazon also loves this, of course, because the whole internet then point to Amazon. Anyway, I have said my piece, now go forth and check out the "awesome" deals below and remember...click furiously on those links, "if you find them interesting". Hugs, F.

Oh and also if anyone actually finds genuinely great deals perhaps you've found in your own specific region then do share them with us all below, in the comments section!

----------------

Best US Prime Day 2020 deals

Best gaming laptops deals

Gaming laptops are pretty popular these days, offering up an all-in-one system that you can take wherever you go. Whatever your needs and budget, there’s bound to be something out there, so here’s a selection of some of the best we could find.

----------------

Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $799.99 was $999.99 Check today’s deals

This ASUS laptop is equipped with an RTX 2060 GPU, a Ryzen 7 4800H CPU (8C/16T, 2.9GHz to 4.2GHz, 8MB L3 cache), 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, all for just $800.

Google Pixelbook Go Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $1200 was $1400 Check todays deals

If a lightweight chromebook is more your style, then this Google Pixelbook Go is on sale for just $1200, which is a hefty $200 cheaper than usual. It packs a Core i7 CPU plus an integrated Intel graphics card and 16GB of RAM with a 256GB SSD. It’s not the best suited for gaming, but it’ll do the job, and is more impressive for how lightweight and portable it is for easy office work on the go.

----------------

Keyboards

Razer BlackWidow Elite Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $89.99 was $169.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Razer Huntsman Elite Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $79.99 was $149.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Headset

HyperX HX-HSCAS-BL/WW Cloud Alpha S Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $59.46 was $129.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Storage

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch 128GB Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $25 Check todays deals

----------------

Monitor

Alienware AW3420DW 34.1 inch IPS Nano Colour Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $849.15 was $1,199.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Mouse

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Wired Gaming Mouse Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $47.99 was $79.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: $49.99 was $89.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Best UK Prime Day 2020 deals

Storage

WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD 2.5 Inch SATA 1 TB Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £78.99 was £110.99 Check todays deals

----------------

WD Blue SN550 500GB High-Performance M.2 Pcie NVMe SSD Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £49.99 was £75.99 Check todays deals

----------------

VR

HTC VIVE Cosmos VR Headset Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £599.00 was £698.00 Check todays deals

----------------

Monitor

Acer Nitro VG270Sbmiipx 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £199.00 was £249.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Samsung T55 Curved Monitor Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £134.99 was £179.99 Check todays deals

----------------

Headset

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £73.99 was £99.99 Check todays deals

----------------

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £54.99 was £83.00 Check todays deals

----------------

Mouse

Razer Basilisk V2 Amazon Prime Deal

Deal price: £47.99 was £79.99 Check todays deals

----------------

So that’s it for all the best deals we have seen so far and of course the deals change quickly during Prime Day 2020, hopefully there’s something there that meets your needs and budget. Everything seems to be selling out quite quickly though so let us know if you found any more or even better deals out there!

Amazon Prime Day 2020 takes place on October 13th and October 14th, why they don’t call it Amazon Prime Day(s) is beyond question but either way the sale will end at the end of the day tomorrow, so just keep that in mind.

What do you think? What’s the best deal you’ve found? Is there anything in particular that you’re looking for? A new keyboard, mouse, monitor etc? Have you already got something from Prime Day 2020? Let us know!