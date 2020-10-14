I’m sure the infamous Larry Laffer is now used to the idea of a premature release, however this time it seems he’s got it back in order as Assemble Entertainment have announced that his latest adventure, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice, has been delayed until October 23rd from its initial October 15th release date.

“This never happens to me, I swear,” said Larry Laffer in an official statement. Either way, we’ll have to wait a bit longer now until Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice officially launches now. However, if you really can't hold it in, there’s a demo available now on the Steam store page if you’re interested. Judging by the surprisingly positive revival of the series, it might be worth checking out.

There’s lots to do in the new Leisure Suit Larry game it seems, with “over 50 beautifully hand-drawn locations” as well as a host of new and old characters to meet alongside various new difficult and “slightly erotic” riddles to solve.

Leisure Suit Larry Wet Dreams Dry Twice is launching on PC and Mac via Steam and GOG on October 23rd. A demo is available now on Steam.

What do you think? Are you excited for the next Leisure Suit Larry adventure? Did you play the previous game Wet Dreams Don’t Dry? What did you think? Let us know!