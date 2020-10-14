The latest update to Call of Duty Modern Warfare introduced a feature many fans have been asking for since the game reached past the 200GB storage size mark: the ability to uninstall certain game modes to free up space. The update rolled out yesterday but here’s a brief guide to how much space you can actually free up, and how exactly to do it.

First of all, unfortunately Call of Duty Warzone cannot be uninstalled on its own, so if you decide you want to get rid of the Campaign and Warzone modes because all you play is multiplayer and Special Ops, well I’m afraid you can’t really do that. Uninstallation of specific modes is exclusive to the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops game modes.

So in order to get started and customize your install size for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, first you must open the Battle.net launcher and make sure that the game is not running or updating at the time of removing the already-installed content.

Once you’ve opened the launcher, navigate to the game panel on the left, open the Options menu in the upper left portion of the window and select “Modify Install”, this will show you a selection of content that you can choose to uninstall if you want including Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops.

Alternatively you can open the Battle.net Launcher settings in the upper left corner of the launcher itself and navigate to Game Settings and click Modify Install from there under Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Modify Install size, how much space can I save?

As is usual with a lot of internet sleuthing, a curious Redditor has so graciously given us the exact sizes that the uninstallation of each game mode saves, so you can get the right balance of how much space you really want Modern Warfare to take up.

According to u/dnb321, the official install size of the entirety of Call of Duty Modern Warfare comes to around 232GB now, so in order to free up space you can remove the Campaign, Multiplayer, or Special Ops sections of the game.

Removing the COD Modern Warfare campaign will save you roughly 34.53GB, whilst Multiplayer will give you back 42.12GB of storage space, and finally removing Special Ops will save you 37.83GB. Removing both the campaign and Special Ops will save you 72.37GB and removing all 3 with only Warzone remaining will save a total of 129.16GB.

Game Mode Space saved COD: MW size after uninstall (theoretical) Campaign 34.53GB 197.47GB Special Ops 37.83GB 194.17GB Multiplayer 42.12GB 189.88GB

It’s important to note however that file sizes can be a tad tricky, as anyone who owns a 250GB SSD will know, you don’t always get a full 250GB of storage space. As such, user dnb321 reported that after uninstalling both the Campaign and Special Ops sections they got a reduction of 64GB rather than the 72GB claimed above, so take the size estimates above as rough guides.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Warzone October 13th Patch Notes:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight

Deathmatch Domination + Drop Zone

Gun Game TDM

HQ Firefight - teams can add to their score by capturing the headquarters and also by getting kills

WARZONE:

Removing Blood Money Quads

Adding Plunder Quads

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for an issue where the “next unlocks” section was showing attachments out of order

Fixed an issue where teammates could spawn inside a closed off room on Broadcast

Fix for a bug where viewing the “Nevermore” execution in the menu could sometimes cause the animal model to get stuck

Fixed a bug where grenades could fall through the floor in the Foreman’s Office while on Mialstor Tank Factory

Fixed a lighting issue with the “Gilded Arm” variant from the Season Six Battle Pass

Fix for an issue where players could experience a crash after reaching wave 45 or higher in Survival mode

Improved stability for PC

WEAPONS:

Increased minimum damage at range on the Kar98 in Warzone

Reduced minimum damage at range on the SP-R 208 in Warzone

WARZONE:

Fixes to help improve volume levels with War Tracks slider

Fixes to help prevent players from dying while completing the Subway puzzle

Fix for a bug where players might not be able to access Bunker 11

Fixed a gas mask bug when players attempt to complete the Station puzzle

Fix for a bug where using a self-revive near the doors on the subway train, they will clip out of the train but still be transferred to the next station

Fix for a collision bug near the entrance of the underground road on the West side of the airport

If a player dies post doors closing of the subway car, they will be pulled out of gulag by the fast travel system and then pulled back into gulag for a match once it is their turn. This has been fixed

Fix for an issue where the player's view could be forcibly moved when exiting a vehicle or parachuting

Fixed a bug where players could experience a crash after engaging with a Bounty contract

What do you think? Have you uninstalled certain modes for COD MW yet? Which ones did you choose to uninstall? And how much space did you save?