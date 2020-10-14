It’s been more than 2 months since Horizon: Zero Dawn released on the PC platform, and Guerrilla Games are still working on patching the game up to a standard we would expect. I don’t know if that says a lot about how bad the situation really was, or how dedicated Guerrilla is to their fans, but either way HZD is shaping up to be a lot better since its PC launch.

Patch 1.06 is out now and includes a lot of the usual fixes, but this update has apparently taken a bit longer than the previous patches due to some “trickier changes” that required just a little bit more time to fix. Either way, update 1.06 for Horizon Zero Dawn introduces more crash fixes, further performance improvements, and a weird bug that prevented Aloy from walking straight.

But it doesn't end there, as Guerrilla have once again confirmed that they are still working on yet another patch, hopefully this time to fix those pesky Known Issues that have been about since launch including Anisotropic Filtering and HDR not working properly.

Here’s the full patch notes for Horizon Zero Dawn update 1.06…

------------

Horizon Zero Dawn update 1.06 Patch notes:

Crash Fixes

Fixed a streaming compute shader crash

Fixed a crash on startup related to file paths with non-ANSI characters

Graphical Improvements

Fixed an issue where characters would noticeably warp between cuts during a specific cutscene in main quest “The Point of the Spear”

Fixed an issue where box graphics would flash during the final cinematic of the game

Fixed an issue in HDR where the UI could get overlapped by a black scene

Fixed an issue where turning on the Adaptive FPS option gave lower performance results than setting similar results manually

Gameplay Improvements

Aloy forward walking direction – Aloy now walks directly towards the direction the camera is facing when you press forward, rather than at a slight angle

Other Improvements

Executable details – Properties of the executable now also displays the current version

Known Issues

Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process.

Some players are experiencing graphical settings issues, such as Anisotropic Filtering or HDR not working correctly.

Some players are experiencing performance issues on specific GPUs or hardware combinations.

We're aware of and continue to investigate issues that are not yet solved on both the player-compiled lists by u/EvilMonkeySlayer and u/Rampage572 – thank you!

------------

What do you think? Have you experienced better performance for Horizon ZD since launch? Are you still experiencing performance issues? Let us know!