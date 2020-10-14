Next-gen consoles are on the horizon, and we’re less than a month away from the new Xbox consoles launching. The Xbox Series X is promising a pretty incredible 4K 120fps performance on a lot of gaming titles, but the lower-spec Xbox Series S looks like it may struggle with some more taxing titles.

In a recent livestream from Xbox, SEGA showed off some official Xbox Series X gameplay for Yakuza: Like A Dragon, giving us some performance details for the flagship next-gen console. According to SEGA, the 7th Yakuza game will include two performance modes: a high resolution mode at 4K 30fps, and a high performance mode at 1440p 60fps.

However, it's the performance expectations of the Xbox Series S that has everyone talking, which will also include the same modes for Yakuza Like a Dragon but will achieve 30fps at 1440p, or an astonishingly low 900p for 60fps gaming.

That’s some pretty surprising numbers coming from the next-gen console, especially considering that Yakuza 7 doesn’t look very next-gen in terms of graphics. Granted it is a lower-spec machine compared to the XSX, but being unable to reach 1080p 60fps on the new console may upset some players.

Though, the recent Yakuza titles have been running on the Dragon engine, which have been pretty demanding on current-gen consoles already. So maybe this kind of performance is expected for a game that is pretty taxing on hardware, regardless of the game’s graphics.

Thankfully, if you want to play at 1080p 60fps on PC the official Yakuza Like a Dragon PC system requirements aren’t all that demanding, requiring just a GTX 1060 for the recommended specs.

What do you think? Is this acceptable performance for a next-gen console? Even if it is a lower spec machine? Did you expect this kind of performance from the Xbox Series S? Let us know!