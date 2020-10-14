It’s nearly the end of the year, Christmas is on the horizon and the new next-gen consoles are right around the corner, 2020 has proven to be a pretty awful year for humanity, but now is arguably the best time ever to consider upgrading your PC to new hardware. So what PC component do you want to upgrade next?

Obviously there’s been the incredibly enticing launch of the new RTX 30 series graphics cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, we even have the RTX 3070 coming out soon on October 29th which will arguably be even more popular.

There’s also the case of possibly needing a brand new power supply for the RTX 30 series since they draw so much power compared to their previous-gen counterparts. Maybe its not much of an issue for you, but it's always worth upgrading as a new generation of hardware comes around.

Then of course is the upcoming Ryzen 5000 series of processors from AMD, which recently got announced and is launching November 5th, including the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and Ryzen 5 5600X. There aren’t any official third-party benchmarks out yet, but it's still a very exciting generation of processors.

And just like the RTX 30 series above, the Ryzen 5000 series will require a brand new 500 series motherboard to use, whilst those with 400 series motherboards will have to wait until January 2021 before they can get their hands on a Zen 3 CPU. So maybe its time to upgrade that new motherboard in time for the Ryzen 5000 launch?

Or maybe you’re not going for the heavy hitters like a new GPU or CPU, and instead you want a brand new PC case, keyboard, or maybe even 1080p has run its course for you and you want to upgrade to a 1440p ultrawide setup instead. Maybe you need some more storage in time for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, or maybe you just need more RAM for these new next-gen games.

Perhaps you’ve already upgraded recently, and you’re not looking to upgrade anything else in the meantime. If so, let us know what you upgraded to! Has it performed as expected? And if you’re not upgrading at all anytime soon, why is that? Is there something else waiting in 2021 that you’re more interested in?

Whatever you’re considering upgrading next, we want to know! So what PC component do you want to upgrade next? Your GPU, CPU, or something else? Have you already upgraded recently? If so, what exactly? Let’s debate!