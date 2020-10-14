Rumors of a remastered Mass Effect Trilogy have been circulating for a while now, and whilst the initial rumor sprouted with a reference to an “HD remake of an EA game” which most likely turned out to be the Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remaster, the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea recently rated a “Mass Effect Legendary Edition.”

No specific details were given about the Legendary Edition, so it may be a Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered like previous rumors, or it may even just be an entire remake of the first original game, they could even be 2 separate things entirely. What is interesting though, is that it was apparently initially planned to release in 2020 but got delayed to 2021, most likely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are some rumors that have pointed towards an entire remake of the first title that updates the entire mechanics and systems of the game to be more in line with the sequels. The first Mass Effect is a notably old game with some outdated mechanics when comparing it to the sequels, and is in desperate need of a full remake rather than a simple remaster.

Either way, we’re getting closer and closer to the idea that this could become a reality, and if so, what do you think of it? What would you like to see from the Mass Effect Legendary Edition? A full remake of the original Mass Effect? A complete remastered package of all 3 games? Let us know!

