We're just under a month away from the official release of Assassins Creed Valhalla, and just like Watch Dogs Legion, Ubisoft have provided us with some pretty extensive system requirements so we can customize the game to get the right look and performance we want.

However, at first glance, the PC system requirements for Assassins Creed: Valhalla are pretty demanding. The usual GTX 1060 that we usually see under recommended requirements is now set for 1080p 30fps, whilst if you want that coveted 60fps performance at 1080p you'll need a GTX 1080.

There are some other interesting bits of info as well, like how AC Valhalla will be using the DirectX12 API exclusively, meaning there's no other API to go down to if your GPU doesn't support it. Thankfully a lot of modern cards support DX12, so you should be fine if you own a recent graphics card.

Additionally, AC Valhalla will come equipped with in-depth customization options, an uncapped frame rate (though there will be a frame limiter if you want to turn it on), hybrid input for use of both controller and keyboard and mouse at the same time, support for multi-monitors and widescreen monitors, as well as an in-game benchmarking tool.

Finally, Assassins Creed Valhalla does not include any ray tracing effects, and so doesn't have any ray tracing requirements. However, it does seem like there is room for a 4K 60fps option that an RTX 30 series would slot nicely into, though Ubisoft may be waiting until AMD unveils their new and upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series.

Ubisoft also provided an additional 1440p 30fps option on their website but didn't include it in their PC Specs image above. So we've included down below in case you would like to see it. It's also worth noting that an SSD is recommended at the Minimum requirements, but not necessary. However anything above that an SSD is required for optimal performance.

With that all said, let's dive in and take a look at the Assassins Creed: Valhalla PC system requirements...

Assassins Creed: Valhalla minimum system requirements 1080p 30fps - Low Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla recommended system requirements 1080p 30fps - High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla high system requirements 1080p 60fps - High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla enthusiast system requirements 1440p 30fps - Very High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla enthusiast system requirements 1440p 60fps - Very High Preset

Assassins Creed: Valhalla Ultra system requirements 4K 30fps - Ultra High Preset

Assassins Creed Valhalla will require a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 570 in order to meet the recommended specs. You should then pair this GPU with either a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor and at least 8GB of RAM in a dual-channel setup. This setup will deliver around 30fps at 1080p resolution on High graphics settings.

In order to meet the minimum system requirements for Assassins Creed Valhalla you will need at least a GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 380 GPU as well as a Core i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200 CPU. This should then be paired with 8GB of RAM in a dual-channel setup, delivering 30fps performance at 1080p resolution on Low graphics settings.

Finally, make sure your graphics card supports DirectX12 or you will not be able to run AC Valhalla at all. Looking over all the system specs, Assassins Creed Valhalla will need hardware that is around 4 years old to run at the recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Assassins Creed: Valhalla System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Assassins Creed: Valhalla GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Assassins Creed: Valhalla Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.